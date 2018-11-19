Many high school athletes have an ambition to pursue a coaching career when they graduate from high school. Coaching in your home town is a dream for some but making it a reality is much harder to achieve. Kaycee Gossett has achieved her goal to become a coach and to also be a part of the coaching staff for Anson ISD. Gossett will be coaching 7th and 8th grade girls’ sports and will teach 6th grade social studies.

She has lived in Anson for 24 years. Upon graduating from AHS she attended college at Hardin Simmons where she majored in Sports Fitness. In August of 2011 she graduated from Hardin Simmons. Coaching in Anson is exciting to Gossett. She feels very blessed to have the opportunity to work with an amazing Athletic Director as well as a wonderful coaching staff. Gossett could have gone other places to start her career but it was very important for her to come back to Anson to be a part of the school system where she found her love for sports. The athletic program is evolving at a rapid pace in Anson. The staff at AHS wants their students as well as their athletes to have confidence in themselves and to become the best they can be academically and in extracurricular activities. Gossett feels she has an understanding of how it feels to be on the bottom and working your way to the top by working hard to achieve your goals. She has experienced wins and losses and knows how it feels to be an athlete who wants to succeed. Gossett feels Anson ISD is going to have an amazing future with the help of its staff and a great group of students.

The opportunity to be a part of the Anson Athletic Program is a dream come true but Gossett would one day like to be a head coach or coach college ball. She stated, “I want to go as far as God leads me. He is leading me down this path and because of him I am here. I give him the glory for everything in my life!” The outlook for the upcoming school year is exciting and Gossett is ready to do what she can to help her students become the “Champions” she knows they can be.