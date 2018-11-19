Many high school athletes have an ambition to pursue a coaching career when they graduate from high school. Coaching in your home town is a dream for some but making it a reality is much harder to achieve. Kaycee Gossett has achieved her goal to become a coach and to also be a part of the coaching staff for Anson ISD. Gossett will be coaching 7th and 8th grade girls’ sports and will teach 6th grade social studies.
She has lived in Anson for 24 years. Upon graduating from AHS she attended college at Hardin Simmons where she majored in Sports Fitness. In August of 2011 she graduated from Hardin Simmons. Coaching in Anson is exciting to Gossett. She feels very blessed to have the opportunity to work with an amazing Athletic Director as well as a wonderful coaching staff. Gossett could have gone other places to start her career but it was very important for her to come back to Anson to be a part of the school system where she found her love for sports. The athletic program is evolving at a rapid pace in Anson. The staff at AHS wants their students as well as their athletes to have confidence in themselves and to become the best they can be academically and in extracurricular activities. Gossett feels she has an understanding of how it feels to be on the bottom and working your way to the top by working hard to achieve your goals. She has experienced wins and losses and knows how it feels to be an athlete who wants to succeed. Gossett feels Anson ISD is going to have an amazing future with the help of its staff and a great group of students.
The opportunity to be a part of the Anson Athletic Program is a dream come true but Gossett would one day like to be a head coach or coach college ball. She stated, “I want to go as far as God leads me. He is leading me down this path and because of him I am here. I give him the glory for everything in my life!” The outlook for the upcoming school year is exciting and Gossett is ready to do what she can to help her students become the “Champions” she knows they can be.
This Week In Anson…
JULY 27 – St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 2010 CR 477, Anson, Annual Church Jamaica. Saturday, July 27, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. You are cordially invited to a day of fun, food & games! Music will be provided all day!! Big raffle with over $1,000.00 in prizes. Tickets are $1.00 each. Raffle will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased day of the festival. Come out and join the fun!
JULY 29 – Anson High School Senior portraits will be taken on July 29 at the auditorium. All seniors should be receiving a postcard from Hennington Photography with their sitting time and cost. If you have not received a postcard or are new to the district, please contact Henington Photography at 325-698-9748. These are the portraits use in the yearbook. If you have any other questions, contact Kristi Gardner at 325-823-4466.
AUG 4 – New Hope Homecoming Slated for August 4 – Plans are underway for the annual New Hope Homecoming/Reunion, Sunday, August 4, 2013, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Billington home, 9317 FM 1226N, Stamford. If you are planning to attend, please contact Barbara or Leon. A catered meal costing $10.00 per person will be served. We need lunch reservations by Aug. 1st. All exes and friends of the community are welcome. Pass this information to any who would be interested. Call 325-370-1014 or 325-370-1013. E-mail is lbbillington@gmail.com.
AUG 10 – Hawley Saddle Club is sponsoring Mutton Busting at Hawley Saddle Club Arena on August 10. Sign up at 6, Ride at 7. Ages 8 & Under. $25 per rider. Prizes are 1st place Buckle and Others. Helmets and vests will be provided. For more information: Friend us on Facebook Hawley Saddle Club or Call 325-260-0120.
City of Anson Hours of disposal at yard are Monday-Saturday 8-12. No Tires, No Batteries, No Contractors. Must show proof of residence (water bill) and Valid I.D.
Make plans now for Anson Mesquite Daze Saturday, October 26, 2013 Food Vendors, Free Live Entertainment, Arts, Crafts, Antiques & Collectibles. For vendor applications, contact Anson Chamber of Commerce 325-823-3259